Plans to ease NI Covid restrictions ‘bizarre’ amid hospital pressures: public health expert

Plans to ease Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland are “bizarre” given the high number of cases in our hospitals, a leading public health expert has said.

Speaking to the BBC, Dr Gabriel Scally said pressure on hospitals coupled with what he described as low vaccination rates here mean it’s not “sensible” to remove all restrictions without replacing restrictions with preventative measures.

His comments come after First Minister Paul Givan’s claim that the “justification for regulations is diminishing” and said he hoped Northern Ireland Executive ministers could agree to scrap all regulations by the end of September.

Dr Scally said: “You can’t ignore the fact that Covid-19 is growing, that cases are really high in Northern Ireland and hospital admissions are very high, people have seen the warnings from senior doctors in Northern Ireland about the disruption this is causing.

“I hear exactly what is said about how it’s all down to personal responsibility now. But there are people getting very ill who have been doubly vaccinated.”

Dr Scally, who is a member of the independent SAGE group, said there is a community responsibility towards people who can’t be vaccinated for health reasons or those who are immunosuppressed.

The Executive should put in place measures such as improving available ventilation equipment and placing CO2 meters in public places if they “want to free us from Covid,” he said. “[We’re] heading into a steady situation with a large number of cases and people dying every day of an avoidable disease.”

He raised concerns of a new variant taking hold that will be “more infectious and more dangerous” than the variants before it. On Thursday, a number of relaxations to the regulations were announced including the removal of bubbles for school pupils from the start of term, the return of full in-person learning at further and higher education facilities and changes to self-isolation requirements.

In hospitality, the previous cap of six people sitting at tables in pubs and restaurants was scrapped.

The Executive office has been asked for a response.