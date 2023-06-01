Plans to ground PSNI helicopter and slash neighbourhood officer numbers amid ‘grim’ budget

The police are set to ground one of their three helicopters as part of a cost-cutting response to a "grim" budget, the chief constable has said.

DUP east Belfast MLA Joanne Bunting has now called on the NI Secretary to “stand up for policing” amid warnings that the number of neighbourhood officers across Northern Ireland could be slashed by 60% because of pressures facing the PSNI budget.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne told the Northern Ireland Policing Board that future PSNI recruitment rounds were also set to be paused as the organisation grappled with a £107 million shortfall.

Addressing the monthly meeting of his oversight body, Mr Byrne warned of a dramatic reconfiguration of neighbourhood policing services, with fewer officers deployed on local beats.

The PSNI has previously had 700 officers involved in neighbour policing teams. Mr Byrne said the figure was now set to drop gradually to as low as 250.

The region's most senior officer has initiated a 90-day review to examine potential savings.

This will include consideration of closing some stations to the public and reducing opening hours at others.

However, Mr Byrne told board members that he was not following the move taken by the Metropolitan Police in London to stop responding to non-life-threatening, mental health callouts.

"The budgetary outlook this year is bleak," Mr Byrne said in his monthly update to the board.

He said moves to pause recruitment and several other immediate cost-cutting steps would reduce the funding gap from £107 million to £43 million.

"Quite how we realistically address this gap at the moment is unclear given the wider cost savings we have already agreed or introduced," he added.

"The reality is that this funding will lead to cuts in resources and directly impact the frontline services to communities."

Mr Byrne warned of "difficult choices" ahead as he said it was "extremely difficult to see how costs can be maintained within this budget at the same time as keeping people safe".

From September, Met Police officers in London will stop attending the majority of mental health incidents and only respond to mental health 999 calls involving an immediate threat to life.

"We're anxious (about) announcing an immediate withdrawal because our fear is it is contrary to some of our values and ethos around care, community policing, etc," Mr Byrne told board members.

"And equally, just to withdraw now, against a system that's already broken, I don't think it's going to necessarily solve the problem, it will just put on more pressure.

"I was only yesterday talking with somebody whose experience of A&E frankly was quite horrendous and if we sort of walked out and just added to that pressure, I just think will present sort of unmanageable problems for health colleagues."

Mr Byrne said there was room to improve how the PSNI triaged certain mental health related calls.

The Policing Board representative said financial pressures facing the PSNI are “unprecedented” and the Chief Constable has been forced into the “unenviable position” of having to choose between balancing the books and ensuring he can deliver on his duties to tackling crime and keeping the public safe.

Ms Bunting said the latest budget imposed by the Northern Ireland Office is “entirely inadequate” for policing and this will be “catastrophic for confidence” in communities across our Province.

“Difficult decisions have already been taken to pause recruitment and put on hold repairs to the PSNI fleet. This is only storing up problems for the future. For every year in which officer numbers plummet, it will take another three to undo the damage. That is the stark reality Simon Byrne and his team face in the current climate,” she added.

“The public’s expectations need to be managed given the finite resources available and to his credit, the Chief Constable has been open about the likely implications for neighbourhood policing.

"The planning assumption today is that without dramatic investment in the police budget, the number of neighbourhood officers in place will nosedive from 700 to 250 in a relatively short space of time. Shifts will get shorter and officers will spend less time on the ground. This will be hugely damaging to police visibility, response and building relationships with local communities.”

Ms Bunting continued: “In any other frontline service, a 60% cut in the workforce would be unthinkable, yet this is exactly the price the PSNI will have to pay for the chronic underfunding of policing over the past decade. Furthermore, given that the Chief Constable has said repeatedly he wants to prioritise neighourhood policing when taking these difficult decisions, one wonders how much worse the impact will be in other departments.

“It is a sad indictment on the Government that the PSNI is now having to countenance using funding set aside to address the security threat in Northern Ireland to plug gaps in grassroots policing. This creates a new series of problems and is not sustainable.

“The Secretary of State needs to realise that the PSNI’s finances have reached breaking point. In order to protect service delivery, defend the most vulnerable and improve staff morale, we need to see a short-term cash injection in policing as well as a strategic review of how public services in Northern Ireland are funded.’’

The NIO has been contacted for comment.