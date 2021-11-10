Plans to supply trees to schools to mark NI centenary on track, officials say

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots has planted a Coral Bark Maple tree in the grounds of CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus to commemorate the centenary of Northern Ireland earlier this year

Plans to supply trees to schools to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary are on track, officials have said.

It comes after a school governor raised concerns that the commemorative trees would not be received by schools here before the year ends.

Former Larne mayor Tommy Robinson’s comments follow anger at the EU’s block on the importation of trees from Great Britain to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The veteran politician said Boris Johnson and the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) had pledged earlier this year that trees would be made available in time to commemorate the centenary of partition, even though the current Protocol arrangements don’t allow for this.

With the end of the year fast approaching, some schools are yet to receive centenary trees.

On one occasion, Mid and East Antrim Council stepped in to provide a tree for a local school which was about to close its doors for good.

Mr Robinson, who was awarded an MBE in January for his voluntary work in education, said he was annoyed that a letter of concern he wrote to Downing Street on the matter wasn’t acknowledged.

Now, with next year’s Platinum Jubilee nearing, there are fresh concerns that Mr Johnson’s enthusiasm for the ‘Plant a tree for the Jubilee’ initiative is waning.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is another Boris cock up,” said Mr Robinson, who is a member of several school boards of governors.

“What happened to the promise of trees for schools made by the PM and the NIO back in May?

“These trees were supposed to mark the centenary, but difficulties over the Protocol prevented them being brought here from GB.”

He added: “I write to Mr Johnson about this. I didn’t expect him to draft me a personal reply but I’m extremely disappointed that my letter wasn’t even acknowledged.”

In May, the NIO said they were on schedule to offer trees in September to schools, which could be planted last month.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said the tree planting school project is on schedule.

"Every school in Northern Ireland has been offered a native tree to plant as part of the Centenary year,” they said.

"Delivery of these trees remains on schedule, and they are currently being supplied to all 456 schools who have responded to our offer.

“We are supplying additional trees to some of these schools, to support a range of wellbeing and environmental initiatives."

Stormont’s Department for Agriculture has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has blasted as “offensive, madness” the block on importing certain species of trees here.

On Tuesday, his predecessor as DUP leader, Edwin Poots, announced Glenarm Forest in Co Antrim has been accredited as a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy conservation forest.

The first trees were planted as part of the project which Mr Poots said would create a lasting legacy of the Queen’s leadership of the Commonwealth.

According to the Daily Telegraph, however, the Woodland Trust cannot send its trees to Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

“Recent changes to regulations through the NI protocol mean we are currently unable to ship our trees to Northern Ireland,” it said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the newspaper: “It is madness that we cannot plant UK trees from the mainland in our own country to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

“It is offensive that British soil, seeds, plants and trees cannot be transported from one part of the UK to another.”

The protocol sees Northern Ireland follow EU plant health rules, which forbid non-EU imports of certain trees.

There have been issues since the ‘Irish Sea border’ came into being at the start of the year. Some suppliers have complained of a burden of bureaucracy and stopped shipments.

Nurseries stopped sending 21 species of trees, including English Oak, yew, beech, honeysuckle and elm, to Northern Ireland. Apple, poplar, willow, beech and birch are also on the banned list.