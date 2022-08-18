Plastic bag usage in Northern Ireland down 82.9% since levy was introduced in 2013, figures show

New data has shown Northern Ireland shoppers are turning their backs on single-use plastic bags. Credit: (Ali Waggie/PA)

The number of plastic bags used by Northern Ireland shoppers has decreased by more than 80% since a levy was introduced nine years ago, according to a new report.

Data published by DAERA also revealed the charge resulted in five million fewer plastic bags being dispensed by retailers between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022 when compared to the previous financial year.

The report said 51.2m carrier bags were given out by retailers during 2021/22, compared to the 300m which were dispensed in the year prior to the levy’s introduction – an 82.9% reduction.

The amount of plastic bags dispensed by retailers is also down 8.9% compared to data from last year.

The 5p plastic bag levy came into effect here on April 8, 2013. It rose to 10p the following year and hit 25p this year. It doesn’t include bags given to hold meat, such as in a butchers, or those for food takeaways, but it does apply to paper bags given to shoppers in retailers such as Primark.

A charge in the Republic was introduced in 2002.

When it was announced that the price would go up this year, it was slammed as “excessive” by Retail NI, which said it would “disproportionally impact on low-income families”.

The DAERA figures show almost £3m was raised through the levy in 2021/22 – an increase of £500,000 from 2019/20. The department said the money goes towards local projects.

“Through funding these projects, the carrier bag levy helps to sustain, improve and enrich the natural environment in Northern Ireland,” DAERA said.

Declan Allison from Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland welcomed the data, which suggests people’s attitudes towards single-use plastics may be changing due to the costs associated with carrier bags.

“The charge has been successful in reducing plastic bag use and shows people are willing to make changes in their lives to protect the environment,” he said.

“Plastic bags are just the tip of the iceberg, though. We all need to cut unnecessary plastics out of our lives completely.

"The Assembly should introduce a new law that bans single-use plastics like bags, forks, cups, and plates.

"The amount of resources and energy that is required to produce these items is staggering. We can’t continue to be so extravagantly wasteful any longer.”