Plastic packaging litter continues to be an issue on NI streets — but we’ve cleaned up our act

Report finds only 15% of areas surveyed in NI are now below standard compared to 18% the year before

The amount of litter left on Northern Ireland’s streets has dropped slightly, but discarded drinks packaging continues to be a major problem, a report has said.

Rural roads are also disproportionately affected by rubbish, the study by environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful found.

The charity’s 2021/22 Cleaner Neighbourhoods report identified drinks packaging on 90% of rural roads.

By comparison, food and drinks packaging was found in 50% of all areas surveyed.

However, the overall picture has slightly improved. Only 15% of areas were found to be below standard compared to 18% in the year before.

Dog fouling has dropped back to pre-pandemic levels following a dramatic increase in 2020. Cigarette butts remain the most common litter item, having been found in 65% of areas surveyed.

Dr Ian Humphreys, CEO of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, said: “With the environment once again on the top of the agenda as COP27 is underway, we are reminded that action is required globally and here in Northern Ireland.

“The amount of litter we are now having to deal with is extremely concerning – it’s not only unsightly but it has a real impact on council budgets, wasting money that could be spent on other public services and helping deal with the cost-of-living crisis.”

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful has estimated that almost £31.4m could have been spent on street cleaning in 2019/2020, the latest year for which cost estimates are available.

“There’s no evidence to suggest that human nature has fundamentally changed over the past number of decades, but what has changed is the amount of plastic packaging being produced, which grown exponentially over the past 15 years, which is why it’s misleading to lay the problem entirely at the feet of the public.

“We need to have an honest conversation about this issue and that is why manufacturers and retailers need to step up and take their share of the cost of cleaning up the mess on our streets.”

Although the decrease in littering reflected in the report suggests that improvements are being made, the charity expressed disappointment that litter will not be included in UK-wide Extended Producer Responsibility legislation.

“This means the loss of millions of pounds annually which would have funded clean-up operations and alleviated the pressure on ratepayers. We believe this is a missed opportunity to ensure that packaging producers take on their share of the responsibility for this societal problem,” said Dr Humphreys.

Charmaine Beer from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said: “Whilst payments for ground litter by producers of packaging are not currently planned for Northern Ireland, they will pay costs for the management of packaging in street bins and will also pay for prevention activity for littered packaging such as communication campaigns targeting litterers.

“Under the new Extended Producer Responsibility scheme payments will be made by packaging producers to NI councils for management of household packaging waste from 2024, which will amount to £35million per year in NI.

“There will be clearer binary labelling on all packaging from 2026 to help consumers recycle correctly and plastic flexibles and film will have household collection for recycling from 2027. All of these will provide a great incentive to do the right thing.”