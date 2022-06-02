Platinum Jubilee: Beacons light the sky as Northern Ireland pays tribute to Queen

Torches burn around world in honour of monarch’s 70 years on throne

Special beacons have been lit in towns and cities across Northern Ireland to herald the first day of the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in honour of the Queen’s 70-year reign.

In addition to the 1,500 torches ignited in communities across the UK, 54 Commonwealth beacons burned in capital cities throughout the realm.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people, including Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy, attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh on Thursday night.

“It’s not a first visit for Conor Murphy, he’s been here before,” the Dean of Armagh told the Belfast Telegraph.

The Very Rev Shane Forster said he believed it was only right that elected representatives acknowledged the special role of cathedrals in celebrating events of national importance.

“It’s lovely for an event like this to have cross-community support and attract people from all sides of the political divide,” he added.

“We’ve had Sinn Fein MP Mickey Brady here before as well, so this is not unique.”

DUP MLAs William Irwin and Jonathan Buckley and Alliance’s Eoin Tennyson were also among the 500-strong congregation, which fell silent when the church bell chimed at 7.58pm.

A beacon is lit outside the Titanic Belfast building to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. A number of other events are taking place to mark the Royal milestone across Northern Ireland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Beacon being lit in Bangor.

An action-packed programme of free entertainment for all the family is taking place in Mid and East Antrim throughout the long weekend to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Town criers announced the official proclamation of the Platinum Jubilee events at Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday evening beacons were lit in the three towns to join those in a chain of celebration across the UK. Photography- Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Mid and East Antrim. Photography- Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Lord Lieutenant of County Down Mr Gawn Rowan Hamilton; David Burns, Chief Executive of LCCC; Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin lightning the beacon at Hillsborough Fort as the Royal Hillsborough community and the wider council area celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Following a two-minute reflection, they sang hymns including I Was Glad, by Hubert Parry, which was sang at Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953, and listened to a sermon by the former Primate of Ireland and life peer Lord Eames.

Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Co Armagh, the Earl of Caledon, and his wife were among the guests who made their way into the cathedral’s east grounds at around 9.30pm to watch a beacon being lit.

Arriving at the building, they were greeted by music from Armagh Old Boys Silver Band on the historic hill from which the city derives its name.

At 9.45pm, people in all six counties of Northern Ireland marvelled at the sight of town criers and pipers ushering in the lighting of Jubilee beacons stretching from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland’s most westerly town, to Slieve Donard, its highest peak.

Belfast’s Sinn Fein Lord Mayor, Tina Black, attended a special ceremony outside Titanic Exhibition Centre, in keeping with her promise to work “night and day for everyone in the city”.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of royalists gathered at the Queen’s official residence in Co Down to watch a 42-gun salute by members of the 206 Ulster Battery of the Royal Artillery.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and former first minister Paul Givan were among those in awe of the royal spectacle at Hillsborough Castle.

Mr Lewis said the pomp and pageantry, which followed the Trooping the Colour and a spectacular 70-aircraft flypast at Buckingham Palace — was for all communities.

He praised “one of the most amazing women” working in public service and hailed the Queen’s “proactive” role in the peace process.

A special service was also held at St Columb’s Cathedral in Londonderry last night before a Jubilee beacon was lit outside.

One hundred pipers played Diu Regnare, a musical piece composed for the event, outside St Macartin’s Cathedral in Enniskillen after parishioners expressed gratitude for the monarch’s lengthy service.

The Queen has cancelled plans to attend a national service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral this morning after “experiencing discomfort” during a busy day of events.

Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell is among those due to attend the service at 11.30am.

It comes after Prince Andrew confirmed he would be staying at home after testing positive for coronavirus.

A massive number of street parties and big lunches are taking place this weekend, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and HMS Pembroke are due to arrive in Belfast on Friday.

The principal beacon was lit on The Mall in London, where 22,000 revellers will attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday.