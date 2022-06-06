Platinum Jubilee: Queen a source of stability in a fickle world, Belfast service told

Dean of St Anne’s Cathedral thanks monarch for commitment to peace

Hundreds of people gathered to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and thank her for her “steadfast integrity and constancy that inspires us all” in a special service at Belfast’s St Anne’s Cathedral yesterday.

The crowd at the private ceremony was drawn from public life and the voluntary services.

Set against the backdrop of St Anne’s, the congregation was well-dressed for the event.

The service paid tribute to the Queen and was attended by several high-profile figures, including the Belfast-born MP Conor Burns.

There was a heavy police presence throughout.

The Dean of Belfast spoke passionately about the Queen and her “unwavering” commitment to, and support for, reconciliation on this island.

The Very Reverend Stephen Forde said: “We celebrate the faith, courage and service of a monarch who has served her people across three generations and who has placed the reconciliation of peoples at the heart of her reign.”

Mention was also made of the Queen’s state visit to Ireland in 2011, which is considered by many to be an important moment in Anglo-Irish relations.

The symbolic visit was the first time a British monarch had visited the Irish Republic since the country was created.

Lord Lieutenant of Belfast Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle said: “By any measurement, 70 years of committed and devoted service is an outstanding achievement.

“In a world that is too often transient and fickle, Her Majesty the Queen embodies the steadfast integrity and constancy that inspires us all.

“We take the opportunity to say thank you both to and for this remarkable monarch and woman.”

The service was one of many events held across the UK to mark the Queen’s reign.

Thousands of people marked the occasion with live music and street parties.

In Omagh, there was a double celebration as the local RAF Air Cadets were honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. The award is the highest honour of its kind given to volunteer groups.

Squadron Leader Graham Dodds described presenting the award as a special moment.

The event took place at St Lucia’s barracks in Omagh, where dozens of people, including Irish veterans, gathered.

“It’s a great day and it’s brilliant to celebrate our awards during the Jubilee,” Mr Dodds told the audience.

James Scanlon, chairman of the Connacht Ulster One (Oglaigh Naisiunta na hEireann) area, was at the event with Ollie O’Connor, former chief executive of One in Drogheda.

One provides accommodation for veterans who otherwise would be homeless and has also established veterans’ support centres.

They explained they had become friends with those involved in the Omagh squadron through the peace programme.

“We are delighted to come today and celebrate together,” Mr Scanlon said.

Mr O’Connor added: “There has been great friendships between the O’Neill branch in Cavan and the squadron in Omagh, and it’s important for us to reciprocate that on their big day today.

“It means a lot to them to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. It’s important we are also there.”

In Newry, families gathered for a picnic at St Bartholomew’s Parish Church.

Union flag bunting was dotted throughout the area, with families posing for pictures with a cardboard cut-out of the Queen.

Tea, cakes and sandwiches were shared as children took part in a number of games, including mini-golf.

Some youngsters dressed up for the occasion, including five-year-old Noah McKnight, who dressed as a foot guard.