Play school in Mid Ulster closes after heating oil stolen

Oil tanks are being targeted after people have been using their energy support vouchers to top up their home heating.

A play school in Co Tyrone had to close for a day last week after heating oil from its tank was stolen in the middle of the night.

Cathy Scullion, leader of the Ballinderry Playgroup in Coagh explained to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme that while the tank had a crate around it and was padlocked, this didn’t deter thieves from draining the entire container.

“We think they cut it [the padlock] off and threw it on the ground,” she said.

“The gate had been broken into and the tank had been drained of the oil. We had to close on Wednesday because we had to wait for the plumber to come and repair the pipe that was broken and wait for the oil to be refilled.

“I just couldn’t believe somebody could do it to a play school, that’s going to affect children. They couldn’t come to school over the head of losing oil, but we’ve had good response from the community and a few donations that’s been sent in. We’re overwhelmed.”

Cathy estimated that around 300 litres of oil had been taken, which currently costs almost £300 to order.

She added that whoever stole the oil brought their own blocks to tilt the tank up and get ‘every bit’ of oil out.

Two miles away, resident Sheena Brady said she now feels “vulnerable and violated” after her oil was also stolen.

“Last Tuesday evening I came home and turned on my oil. It was freezing and I went out to the burner to press the wee red button as you do, and no oil,” she said.

“On Wednesday morning, I got the ladder, climbed up and put the torch in and it was completely dry.

“I rang the oil man and he even said, ‘somebody has drained you, there's nothing left, they didn’t even leave the silt’.”

A friend told her she may have been targeted as most people have now received their one-off £600 energy support payments, and so criminals are being opportunistic in knowing that many homes more than likely used this money to fill up their home heating oil tanks.

“It’s going to cost me a lot more now, because I’m going to have to replace the oil, put gates on and move my oil tank nearer the house where I can keep an eye on it,” Sheena continued.

“I’m also going to have to get security cameras, so I’m going to be out a lot more money.

“I just feel vulnerable now and I feel violated.

“I thought I was up here all by myself, happy enough, and now when you come in at night you’re wondering, what next?”

Both incidents are part of a spate of oil thefts at homes and community organisations in the Mid Ulster area.

It was reported that a quantity of oil had been stolen from a church hall at Ballinderry Bridge Road sometime between Friday, January 27 and Monday, January 30.

Further reports were also received on Monday of heating oil thefts from two other premises in the same area, believed to have taken place overnight.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, said that while oil theft is rare, it is more likely to happen in winter while costs are high, and oil currently costs around 90p per litre.

There are also some measures homeowners can put in place to deter thieves.

He recommended installing an oil heating tank alarm, getting security lighting or placing gravel around an oil tank as it can be noisy and alert residents to footsteps.

He further suggested keeping your oil tank hidden by placing plants in front of it, particularly if it is visible from the roadside, and putting an all-weather high quality padlock on your oil tank.

He said: “The last and probably the cheapest option is to lock it up. This is a visible security measure and shows you are alert and may have other theft measures in place to deter thieves.

“If you’ve been a victim of oil theft, collect as much information and evidence as you can and report it to the PSNI.”

The Consumer Council’s weekly oil price checker also provides details of different suppliers costs so that customers can shop around.