Plea: Closing schools again must be avoided, says NI mental health champion

Northern Ireland’s interim Mental Health Champion has urged the Executive to avoid further school closures as the new academic year begins.

Professor Siobhan O’Neill said there is now strong evidence that closing and taking children out of schools is harmful to their wellbeing, worsens inequalities and could impact on their mental health.

It comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef demanded schools across Europe stay open and be made safer for staff and children, despite the highly-transmissible Delta variant being dominant.

Hans Kluge, the head of the WHO’s Europe region, said: “The pandemic has caused the most catastrophic disruption to education in history. It is vital that classroom-based learning is uninterrupted.”

He said “educating children safely in a physical school setting” was of “paramount importance for their education, mental health and social skills”, and must become “a primary objective” for governments.

Prof O’Neill said uncertainty means this year might be even more worrying than usual.

“Children communicate feelings through their behaviour, so anger and aggression, avoidance or withdrawal from the child’s usual activities or wanting to spend more time alone may all indicate that the child feels overwhelmed or stressed,” she said.

“It’s a good idea to try to identify the feeling and where it has come from. Never minimise or dismiss worries by simply telling the child that they’re wrong to feel this way; instead accept the feeling and empathise, and then try to learn more about what the child is thinking so that you can help them problem solve and develop ways of coping. The relationship that you have with your child is really important and it will help them to feel psychologically safe and secure if they feel that you understand them.”

Prof O’Neill also said it is vital for parents to look after their own mental heath as their feeling can reflect on their children.

She added: “You are a model to your child on how to cope well with stress.

“If you are anxious or depressed your child will notice and also feel that anxiety. Our children take emotional cues from us as to how they should be feeling or reacting.”

Prof O’Neill expressed concern around the potential disruption to education in the months ahead.

Last year saw a two-week shutdown in October, then schools did not reopen after the Christmas break as Northern Ireland battled a fresh wave of Covid, before a staggered return of pupils in March.

Prof O’Neill said removing children from classrooms was not a pragmatic step, and said more adherence to basic public health measures could be more effective.

She added: “There remains a possibility that children’s education will be disrupted next year.

“There is now strong evidence that closing schools and taking children out of schools is harmful to their wellbeing, worsens the effects of inequalities, and could have an impact on their mental health, so I am advising the Government that this should be avoided.

“The scientific consensus supports the use of vaccinations. It is vital that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination takes up that offer, and that we all adhere to the physical distancing and use face coverings to restrict the spread of the virus and keep our children safe in school.”