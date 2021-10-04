Plea for cat lovers to adopt from Belfast charity after ‘unwanted and abandoned’ kittens left in its care

Zuul, who is currently at the Cats Protection's Belfast Adoption Centre

Cats Protection’s Belfast Adoption Centre is pleading to cat lovers to adopt from the charity after 45 “unwanted and abandoned” kittens have been left in its care.

The organisation said that the surge of furry arrivals looking for a second chance has been caused by a “particularly busy kitten season” that “has left the charity bursting at the seams”.

Belfast Adoption Centre deputy manager, Bethany English, told the Belfast Telegraph: “Unfortunately due to Covid, vets were not able to neuter for a lot of months, and this has resulted in a lot more kittens being born, and not enough homes to take them. All rescues are under a lot of pressure.

“We are desperately looking for new owners to provide homes for these cats and kittens,” she said.

“I would appeal to anyone who can offer a loving home to contact us as soon as possible.”

Bethany went on to say that “staff and volunteers are very used to this and take it in their stride, but it is disheartening watching the kittens grow up, or adult cats spending their golden years in a pen, instead of a loving home”.

The kittens looking to be rehomed range from newborn to seven months old.

“Most of the kittens are confident and very playful,” English said. “But we do have a few that need some extra love and attention and would suit a quieter home.”

Among the kittens looking to be rehomed soon is Zuul, who was initially handed in to a local vet clinic by a member of the public who spotted her with her tail trapped in a gate.

Zuul had her tail amputated after being transferred to Cats Protection – but is recovering well and receiving plenty of attention from staff and volunteers.

Cats Protection has said that, beyond adopting one of the kittens, cat owners can help the charity now and in the future by getting their feline pets neutered.

Bethany said: “One unneutered female cat can produce up to 18 kittens a year, so neutering really will help to reduce the number of kittens that are brought to the charity or dumped and left to fend for themselves.”

And she added: “The healthy, ready-to-home kittens we have in care at the minute are taking up much-needed space for vulnerable homeless and injured kittens.”

So now may just be the purr-fect time to give a kitten a loving new home.

“At Cats Protection, we do home checks to answer any questions you may have and to make sure we get the right cat or kitten for your family and circumstances,” English said.

“You get a healthy, vet-checked, blood-tested, flea-and-worm-treated, microchipped, neutered and vaccinated cat along with a month’s' free pet plan insurance and any follow up support from our trained team, all for a £75 adoption fee.

“And if that's not enough, you are not only helping rescue the cat you take home but also the one that takes its place in our care.”