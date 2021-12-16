‘Please get your booster’: Deputy First Minister says booster vital to defence against Omicron

The Deputy First minister Michelle O’Neill has said that getting your booster is vital in the defence against the new Omicron variant.

Ms O’Neill said that during an Executive meeting on Thursday with chief medical and scientific advisors, assembly members discussed the developing Covid-19 Omicron situation after a briefing paper warned that a “significant intervention” will be needed “immediately” after Christmas in order to protect the health service.

She tweeted: “More data available next week, which will give a clearer picture of impacts & steps we may need to take.

“Evidence shows that getting booster vaccine is vital in our defence – please get yours.”

The Stormont modelling paper seen by the Executive said: "If Omicron is associated with disease severity close to that of Delta, significant intervention would be required immediately after Christmas at the latest to have a reasonable chance of keeping hospital inpatient numbers at less than 1,000."

The Department of Health paper circulated to ministers ahead of Thursday's meeting of the Executive added: "It is likely that a peak in case numbers will occur in the middle third of January, with hospital admissions and occupancy peaking in late January/early February.

Earlier this week, Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride urged all adults to get a booster vaccine as he and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young said Omicron is likely to become the dominant strain in Northern Ireland before the new year.

Those aged 18-29 years-old are set to be offered the chance to get a booster jab from next week.

It is understood that the booster programme will open to this cohort from Monday, with the jabs available from walk in hubs at local health trusts.

Appointment booking will then open from Wednesday, the BBC reported.