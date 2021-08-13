Plymouth shooting: PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne shares condolences over tragedy that left five dead

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has shared his condolences over a shooting in Plymouth that left five dead.

Mr Byrne made the comments on Twitter after the five people including a three-year-old girl were killed by gunman Jake Davison who also took his own life.

Mr Byrne said: “The thoughts of PSNI colleagues are with those affected by the awful events in Plymouth last night, and also with the emergency first responders alongside (Devon and Cornwall Police) officers, who are to be commended for their efforts in what must have been a truly tragic scene”.

Facebook has since confirmed that accounts belonging to Plymouth gunman Jake Davison have been deleted.

A spokesperson for the social network said the 22-year-old’s presence had been taken down under their dangerous individuals and organisations policy, which prohibits mass murderers to be on Facebook or Instagram.

It has been reported a three-year-old girl was among the victims during a six minute incident in Keyham, Plymouth on Thursday.

The first victim was a 51-year-old woman, who was known to Davison, with police saying they had a familial relationship.

He then left an unnamed address and shot the girl and her 43-year-old male relative in Biddick Drive.

Two further victims included a man (59) shot in parkland nearby, and a woman (66) killed at Henderson Place.

Davison then turned the gun on himself before police were able to intervene.

So far none of the victims have been identified by police.

A 33-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were also shot at by Davison and are being treated in hospital for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Parts of the incident were said to have happened in front of other members of the public who were said to be “shocked at what was unfolding before them”.

A recovered weapon has been described by witnesses as a “pump action shotgun”.

Davison is known to have had a firearms licence, but police did not believe he was linked to any terrorist or far right organisation.

As the investigation continues, the crime scene currently stretches to 13 separate sites.

Police are currently examining Davison’s hard drive and social media activity, who posted on his YouTube channel under the name Professor Waffle and said he did not have “any willpower to do anything anymore” in a recording from July 28.

Responding to the tragedy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel added: “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.”