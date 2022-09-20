PM Liz Truss urged to ‘stop facilitating DUP’s destructive boycott of Assembly’ and help families with cost of living crisis

Ahead of high-profile meetings parties tell new PM to restore Executive

Northern Ireland’s nationalist parties have urged Liz Truss to prioritise restoring Stormont as her premiership swings into action this week after a political pause to mark the Queen’s death.

Normal activity in Parliament had been delayed since the late monarch died, with business in both Houses halted for a period of mourning.

The Prime Minister joined hundreds of dignitaries from across the globe in saying a final farewell to the Queen yesterday.

Ms Truss was due to fly to New York for the United Nations General Assembly following the funeral, where she has a key bilateral meeting lined up with US President Joe Biden, and another with France President Emmanuel Macron in New York against the backdrop of Brexit tensions.

Ms Truss will meet Mr Macron and the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen today, before seeing Mr Biden tomorrow.

She had been set to talk to the US President in Britain over the weekend as he visited for the Queen’s funeral, but the meeting was postponed.

She is not scheduled to receive the White House visit that Boris Johnson was treated to during his visit to Unga last year.

Mr Macron, has long been a critic of Brexit and has been firm in pressing the UK to keep to commitments on Northern Ireland and fishing rights.

In Northern Ireland, the Protocol is the most pressing issue for the DUP while other parties believe the cost of living crisis should be prioritised.

NI’s largest party, Sinn Féin, said the first task for Ms Truss must be immediately working to restore the Executive and Assembly so MLAs can help people who are struggling with rising costs.

John Finucane

MP John Finucane said: “Workers, families and small businesses are struggling with energy bills that are simply out of control and unaffordable. They need help now to tackle this cost of living emergency.

“The British Government must act now to cut people’s bills and stop big energy companies from ripping people off by taking real action.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today to put money in the pockets of workers and families and invest an extra £1bn in our health service.

“We need a change of policy and a change of tack from the British Government.

“Liz Truss should stop facilitating the DUP’s destructive and self serving boycott of government, she should end her sabre-rattling and reckless threats to break international law and get back to the table for talks with the EU to find solutions and give certainty to our businesses.”

Last week an economist said the biggest ever annual surge in output from food and drink firms in Northern Ireland may have been fuelled by the NI Protocol.

Figures on the economy from the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (Nisra) showed that food and drink firms’ output was up just under 14% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the year before.

There had also been growth of 6.2% between the first and second quarter of the year.

Matthew O’Toole

The SDLP leader of the Opposition, Matthew O’Toole, criticised the Government’s handling of Brexit.

“Throughout the Brexit process successive British governments have shown little regard for Northern Ireland, unless it suits their agenda,” Mr O’Toole said.

‘We heard just last week how many businesses in the North are benefitting from the protocol and it would be an extraordinary act of economic self harm to give that up.”

The south Belfast MLA added: “We understand the issues that unionism has with the protocol and we want to see them resolved through constructive engagement between the British government and the EU.

“Liz Truss has an opportunity to reset relations and repair the damage of the Johnson premiership and I hope she takes it.

“Communities across the North are fearful as the cost of living emergency takes hold, getting support to families should be the number one priority for Liz Truss’ government. To properly support people we need a functioning Assembly and Executive in place.”