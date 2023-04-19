PM Rishi Sunak to deliver closing address at Good Friday Agreement conference in Belfast

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to deliver the closing address to a major three-day conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

The event at Queen's University Belfast has seen political leaders fly in from across the world, including former US president Bill Clinton, ex-prime minister Tony Blair, former Irish premier Bertie Ahern and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic.

The final day will see Mr Sunak vow to "give everything" to deliver the vision of sustained economic growth and tackle the problems of a divided society in Northern Ireland.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will also address the conference on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak is to be joined by two of his recent predecessors - Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - at a gala dinner later, attended by political leaders, international dignitaries and leading charities.

