PM’s NI Protocol bill falls short of removing sea border, says TUV leader Jim Allister

Battle for the Union still on as EU launches fresh legal action against UK, says Allister

THE government’s protocol bill does not remove the Irish Sea border and the battle is still on to save the Union, Jim Allister has said.

Addressing Cambridge University Tories, the TUV leader signalled his disappointment in the legislation welcomed by the DUP.

“The reason why enemies of the Union are the protocol’s strongest supporters is that it has achieved what in decades of terror the IRA failed to achieve — pushing the border to the Irish Sea and creating the stepping stone of an economic all-Ireland.

“Equally, its designation of GB as a foreign country makes it anathema to unionists. Hence the battle over the protocol is a battle for the Union itself,” he said.

Mr Allister was speaking after the EU launched fresh legal action against the UK in retaliation to Boris Johnson’s plan to unilaterally scrap parts of the protocol.

The TUV leader told the university’s Conservative Association annual dinner: “It is no coincidence that the protocol subjugates the economic cornerstone of the Union — Article 6 of the Acts of Union.

European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic holds up documents as he speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels

“For many the litmus test for the government’s Protocol Bill is whether it removes the Irish Sea border. Sadly, it does not.

“Yes, it could ameliorate it, but the very idea of green and red lanes confirms the existence of a border. Where do you have such customs lanes? At a border, depicting that you are moving from one customs regime to another.

“Making it easier to bring goods across that border does not remove it or its constitutional significance and symbolism — nor, its incompatibility with Article 6 of the Acts of Union.

“Improving the flow across the border is very far short of removing the border. Thus, for those who have set removal of the Irish Sea border as the test, then this Bill fails that test.”

However, newly elected DUP South Down MLA Diane Forsythe said the legislation had “the potential to secure a permanent and pragmatic solution” to the protocol issue.

Speaking at a band parade in Aughlisnafin, outside Castlewellan, she called for unionist unity: “We cannot sit idly by while the Irish Sea border attacks our way of life and makes us second class citizens in our own country.

“Divided unionism made Sinn Fein the largest party. In North Antrim, Strangford and East Antrim, unionism has four quotas yet only three MLAs elected. We must learn from the mistakes of the past, not repeat them.”

Ms Forsythe rounded on non-unionist parties in Northern Ireland, adding: “Brussels and Dublin seem content to run roughshod over the concerns of unionism and the principle of consent, but they are greatly assisted by people closer to home.

“The Alliance Party has joined a cosy coalition with Sinn Fein and the SDLP that is only focused on pushing majority rule. Shame on them.

“We believe in power-sharing but other parties now seem focused on imposing majority rule. They are taking Northern Ireland backwards rather than forwards.”

Speaking in Brussels, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said the British government had set out to "unilaterally break international law".

Its bill would mean "breaking an agreement that protects peace and stability in Northern Ireland, an agreement reached together only three years ago".

Mr Sefcovic said: "Let there be no doubt: there is no legal nor political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement.

"Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is a breach of international law as well. So let's call a spade a spade: this is illegal."

As well as new legal action for alleged failures to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol as it stands, Mr Sefcovic confirmed that existing infringement proceedings which had been paused while EU-UK talks took place would now be resumed.

And he indicated further measures could follow if the government pressed ahead with the bill. DUP MP Gavin Robinson accused the EU of taking “vindictive legal actions”.

UUP MLA Steve Aiken said: “The current impasse between the EU and UK, while regrettable, represents an opportunity to start serious negotiations which should be urgently grasped by both sides.

“The Irish Sea border fundamentally undermines the Belfast Agreement and must be dealt with. Negotiations should replace the megaphone diplomacy of the past week.

"It is time for negotiators to close the gaps, get rid of checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland from GB that are staying here, and agree a solution that works for the people of Northern Ireland. Until they do, the restoration of the devolved institutions is unlikely and the protocol will continue to undermine the Belfast Agreement.”