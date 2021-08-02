Podcast: The changing face of Northern Ireland's underworld, ex-terrorists and Instagram mobsters

It was once a clearly divided underworld where paramilitary groups ruled with fear in a strictly organised way. There were rules, sides and an unwritten code where everyone knew their place and the terrorists were king.

But over the past few decades things have changed and Northern Ireland’s gangland now resembles a mixing bowl of hungry-for-work former terrorists, Instagram mobsters and dangerous young street soldiers who are loyal to just one thing – Money.

Here, the Sunday World's Nicola Tallant talks to Belfast Telegraph Crime Correspondent Allison Morris, who tells me about the 90 gangs who rule the North and who vie for drug money while recruiting children and teenagers.

We discuss hot tubs, veneers and the new generation of criminal who are fast taking over and taking on the old rules and codes.