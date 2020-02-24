Poisoning my dogs was evil, says grieving Tyrone woman Hayley

Hayley Doak of Tyrone Husky Rescue with Junior, who died after being fed a ‘cocktail’ of poisons

A Co Tyrone woman has been left devastated after her canine rescue centre was targeted in two suspected poisoning attacks that left one beloved pet dog dead and another seriously ill.

Hayley Doak (51), who runs the Tyrone Husky Rescue Centre in Dungannon, branded the attacks in the past two weeks "evil".

The latest incident, described as "malicious" by the PSNI, took the life of her nine-year-old male dog, an Alaskan Malamute called Junior, last Wednesday.

The dog, which Hayley believes was targeted while in his outdoor pen, became ill the previous day and was sent to her local veterinary clinic, Parklands Vets.

Another rescue dog, Tuatha, a Siberian Husky, is recovering after being targeted two weeks ago.

Yesterday the pet lover said it was incomprehensible that someone could harm animals in that way.

"I cannot put into words what I think about the person or persons behind this," said Hayley.

"To harm and kill an animal is horrific but to poison them is a slow and painful death.

"I'm absolutely devastated."

Hayley co-founded the rescue centre with her friend Lisa Marsh in early 2017 and now runs the organisation with her son, Luke (18). It has saved 200 dogs since it opened.

The sanctuary is a non-profit organisation which rescues Husky and other specialist breeds and crossbreeds from euthanisation, and finds the canines suitable forever homes.

Junior arrived at the centre aged just seven.

Originally put up for adoption, the mum-of-two said it soon became clear he would become a permanent resident.

"Junior came into rescue, but there was never any suitable home, he's so big. He weighed 57 kilos - he was our biggest dog - so he became my own personal dog," said Hayley.

"With all of the dogs, you just fall in love with them all. They're cared for the same. I kept him outside in his roofed pen, like all my own, personal dogs."

She added: "I just loved him more than anything. It would have taken an obscene amount of poison to kill him, he was big."

The dog lover said she first became aware that something was wrong with Junior last Tuesday evening, around dinner time.

"His breathing became laboured and he went into shock. The vet is only a couple miles away and they got him stable.

"I couldn't stay overnight, so I left him after a few hours. Sadly he passed away around six or seven o'clock on the Wednesday morning. When I rushed Junior in, I was quietly hopeful because Tuatha had been saved. Sadly he didn't survive."

Junior has been cremated, and his ashes returned to Hayley.

Meanwhile, Hayley said Tuatha is still recovering from what she has been told was rat poison.

"He's OK. He's making a very slow recovery. The trauma inflicted on his body has taken its toll."

She believes both attacks may have been linked, with the perpetrator gaining access to her property and feeding both dogs food laced with poison while inside their secured pens.

"My property is extremely secure at keeping dogs in. We have 26 dogs on the property. I didn't think I'd have to keep people out," said Hayley. "I've been told that Tuatha's was rat poison, while for Junior it was a stronger 'cocktail' of poison.

"What we're dealing with here is absolutely a different kind of evil and cruelty. I don't even know how to describe someone who goes out and poisons an innocent animal."

She stressed that she has now taken additional measures to increase security at the centre.

"We've stepped up our vigilance and security by doubling the number of CCTV cameras and I've heightened the fencing so that it's over seven feet. Police are also doing extra patrols at night," said Hayley.

While she is still grieving for Junior, Hayley said she had been heartened by all of the support on social media.

"It's been unbelievable. People have been sending messages over Facebook, with people offering to pay for vet fees. Others have been offering to do shifts at the centre. I've been gobsmacked by it all."

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them via the non emergency number, 101, quoting reference number 1648 of 18/02/20.