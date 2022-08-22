Polar exploration vessel ‘Boaty McBoatface’ docks in Belfast

The state-of-the-art research vessel the public famously voted to call ‘Boaty McBoatface’ docked in Belfast for the first time yesterday for a crew change, meaning its Northern Irish captain could get the train to work for the first time.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough specialises in polar exploration and has spent the past 10 days sailing between Macduff, Scotland, and Belfast, conducting initial science trials.

Captain Matt Neill (35), from Magilligan, near Coleraine, said he was “made up” to bring the ship into Northern Irish waters.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough docked at Belfast Harbour

“I can’t believe it. I’m the only one from Northern Ireland. Everybody else has to fly in and normally it’s the other way round. I just took the train down yesterday,” he said.

“It’s the first time we’ve brought one of our vessels into Belfast.”

Mr Neill developed a keen interest in sailing through Portrush Yacht Club as a child before undertaking a four-year degree in merchant shipping, “basically learning how to drive a large ship”.

He joined the RRS Sir David Attenborough in 2018, whilst it was still in the yard, and has been with its operator, the British Antarctic Survey, for 11 years.

Describing how this vessel differs from your average cargo ship, Mr Neill said: “It’s a big science research platform, not just a ship. We do cargo, but in very remote areas, as well as trying to be a big science platform.

“It’s multiple vessels built on top of one another, effectively. It’s a very complicated ship.”

The captain has been to Antarctica numerous times before and says the remoteness can be especially challenging.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough docked at Belfast Harbour

“It takes a lot of skill to take a ship down there, because you don’t have a lot of support. Ice changes daily and weather is very extreme.”

The £200m, 125-metre long vessel made her maiden voyage in November 2021 and, although operational, it is still early days as scientists begin to fully realise its potential.

Narrow staircases connect multiple decks and there is a helipad, control rooms, a crow’s nest and research labs.

Yesterday’s visitors were the first, since Covid precautions had prevented any previous coming on board.

A fully catered dining room, common areas and a bar serve to up to 60 scientists and 30 crew whilst at sea.

For those expecting a relaxed evening, there’s a strict two-drink limit in place, in case of emergency.

With nine winches, 61,000 metres of cabling and 10 different on-board labs, the crew explained North Sea waters proved to be the perfect test conditions for their equipment, with ideal sea depths along the continental shelf.

Numerous experiments take place on board with a unique ‘moon pool’ — a hollow, vertical shaft allowing researchers to feed equipment directly through the ship’s hull to the water below.

How the Attenborough differs from other scientific vessels is in the abundance of laboratory space available. Whilst other research projects may send samples to shore, scientists are able to live and work continuously on board for up to two months at a time.

Dr Sophie Fielding, science capability coordinator for the ship, is leading these initial trials, which she describes as a “really exciting milestone for the ship” and a “critical first step in the journey to getting the ship ready for science cruises”.

“We’re looking forward to learning how to get the best out of the scientific capability of the ship,” she added.

The vessel is now set to continue another month at sea conducting scientific trials before an upcoming Antarctica mission in November, returning to northern waters in June 2023.