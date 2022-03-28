Police and fire fighters prevent further large gorse fires in Claudy after reports of a culprit deliberately starting flames

The serious spreading of a gorse fire in Co Londonderry was prevented on Sunday after police and fire fighters received reports of someone deliberately lighting flames in the Claudy area.

Posting to Twitter on Sunday night, the PSNI’s Air Support team said they helped the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the PSNI’s Derry City and Strabane staff “with reports of someone deliberately lighting gorse fires in the Claudy area”.

The emergency services reportedly “dealt with them before they escalated”.

"Such mindless actions ties up valuable resources that could be needed elsewhere,” added the police spokesperson.

A second large gorse fire within a week in the Mourne Mountains area also began blazing at Spelga Dam in Co Down on Sunday evening, with multiple fire fighters attending the scene since 7.35pm and the flames continuing through the night.

Eight fire appliances and crews from the NIFRS ascended the Mourne mountains to battle gorse fires earlier in the week on Wednesday morning, with flames across a two-mile front on three mountains in the area, including 40 acres at Spelga Dam and another around the Cock and Hen Mountains.

The fire service confirmed that that incident had started at around 7pm on Tuesday night.

A fire rages through the Mourne Mountain on March 22nd, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

On Saturday night, the service confirmed it extinguished a second gorse fire within a week in the Cavehill area of Belfast too.

Monday evening had seen the NIFRS monitor a similar gorse fire in the Cavehill area overnight, and they had to return to the scene at first light the next morning to extinguish it.

Gorse is a shrub very commonly found around the island Ireland. The prickly evergreen is highly flammable and when it catches alight can spread very quickly.

Recent high temperatures across the country has provided ideal growing conditions for gorse, and therefore ideal fire spreading conditions.

The NIFRS recently released a further wildfire warning statement, after a week in which they dealt with 67 wildfires, while also responding to 238 other emergency incidents across Northern Ireland.