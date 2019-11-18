Police and Garda in appeals after latest ATM theft attempts

It was reported that a number of items including a trailer, a cash drawer and a hard drive from a CCTV system were stolen from two of the premises (stock photo)

Police on both sides of the border are investigating two separate attempted ATM thefts on Saturday.

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses following a number of incidents of theft and attempted theft in Belfast and Lisburn on Saturday.

At around 8pm it was reported that an attempt had been made to steal an ATM machine from Belfast City Hospital.

It was reported that the suspects attempted to remove the machine using chains attached to a black Audi car. They were unsuccessful and the suspects made off empty-handed.

A short time later police received reports of a black car ramming the shutters of a number of premises in the Argyle Business Centre on North Howard Street. It was reported that a number of items including a trailer, a cash drawer and a hard drive from a CCTV system were stolen from two of the premises.

It was further reported that damage was caused to premises on Boucher Crescent and Boucher Place when a car was used to force open the shutters.

Shortly before 9pm it was reported that a dark coloured car reversed into the shutters of business premises on the Moira Road in Lisburn. Entry was gained to the premises and a quantity of Makita power tools stolen.

Detectives are investigating a link between all of these incidents.

Meanwhile, the Garda are investigating an attempted ATM theft in Main Street in Dunleer, Co Louth, at around 3.30am on Saturday.

It is believed those responsible left the scene in a silver Toyota Land Cruiser with a partial registration of 04-MH, heading north.

A digger was left in the middle of the street outside the Bank Of Ireland.

Anyone who was in Dunleer between 3am and 4am on Saturday and who saw anything unusual, and any road users with camera footage, are urged to contact gardai.

There has been a spate of ATM robberies on both sides of the border this year - 16 here and 15 in the Republic.