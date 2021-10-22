Police and HMRC seize more than £650,000 worth of drugs in Larne

A police operation has seized drugs worth an estimated £660,000 after a lorry was stopped in Larne on Friday morning.

The early morning operation was carried out by the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit alongside HMRC.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug and intent to supply.

He remains in police custody.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Patrick Conlan said: “Detectives, working alongside Larne Local Policing Team and our colleagues from HMRC, stopped a lorry in the Larne area at approximately 2.30am this morning, Friday, 22 October.

“A quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs, worth an estimated street value of £660,000, was seized from the vehicle during the proactive operation.

“The harm caused by illegal drugs cannot be underestimated and neither should our resolve to continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in drug dealing within our communities. These criminal elements prey on the most vulnerable in order to benefit themselves.

“Detectives within the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit will continue to work with our partner agencies as part of a collective effort to monitor and target drugs criminals.”

He continued: “We will continue to disrupt those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .

“To anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.”