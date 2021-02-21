Police and National Trust urge public to stay away from Divis Mountain

Reports of 'huge amounts of traffic' and 'dangerous roadside parking'.

Police and the National Trust asked motorists and the public to stay away from the Divis Road area of Belfast today due to huge amounts of traffic and dangerous roadside parking. Photos: Pacemaker Press

Police and the National Trust have urged motorists and the public to stay away from the Divis Road area of Belfast today due to “huge amounts of traffic” and “dangerous roadside parking”.

The PSNI say officers responded to a report of traffic congestion and parked cars causing obstructions within the vicinity of Divis Mountain and Divis Road, Belfast on Sunday morning.

Last month, the Trust appealed for the public to exercise close to home as hundreds took to the Black Mountain.

Earlier today, National Trust NI tweeted: “We’re already experiencing huge amounts of traffic on Divis Mountain this morning resulting in dangerous roadside parking which the PSNI are managing. The car parks are now full so please do not travel here today.”

On Facebook, the Trust added: “The nicer weather today means our outdoor places are experiencing an increase in visitor numbers and the car parks are likely to be full.

“If you are planning to visit please check the website for the latest travel information before setting out on your journey.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police received a report of traffic congestion and parked cars causing traffic obstruction within the vicinity of Divis Road, Belfast, this morning.

“Officers responded and worked to ease the traffic. We would advise motorists and members of the public to avoid the area.”