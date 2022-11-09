Police and social services ‘not where they need to be’ in tackling paramilitary influence on young people, says children’s commissioner

The PSNI and social services are “not where they need to be” on tackling paramilitary influence on young people, it has been warned.

Children’s commissioner Koulla Yiasouma addressed the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, which is examining the effect of paramilitaries on society here.

She acknowledged the systems set up to help are “on their knees" due to a lack of support.

“Child protection services and social services need to get more involved in this discussion and these debates. I absolutely don’t think the police or social services are where they need to be yet on this issue – there is a way to go,” she said.

Ms Yiasouma also called for a change in language when discussing the issue, adding that there is a “romantic notion” around the term ‘paramilitary’ among young people.

She told MPs: “We need to move away from this language. These are armed groups, these are gangs. Nothing about them suggests they are doing anything but criminal activity, so we need to use the language to describe it properly.

“That’s not to say you can compare an armed criminal gang in Northern Ireland with an armed gang anywhere else, it does have to be seen in the context of our situation and that these groups have emerged from our conflict.”

Opening her evidence to the hearing, Ms Yiasouma rejected the idea that paramilitary influence is more prominent in either republican or loyalist communities.

“It’s not one community, it’s communities and it’s predominately working-class communities,” she said.

“We are more likely to be talking about working-class communities which are identified as socio-economically deprived and within young people who are vulnerable with adverse childhood experiences in their background.

Read more Cost of living crisis leading to increase in paramilitary control

“In the work we have done, the characteristics are the same – coercion, drug debts, and in some cases, sexual exploitation.

“It’s very much within the legacy of the conflict and the communities which have been historically affected, the trans-generational trauma in families is a very big factor in these communities because the children of these families are feeling the trauma and that can manifest in a lot of a different ways.”

Ms Yiasouma said many elements of paramilitary influence come from a sense of “not belonging” within young people.

She added: “We all need to feel that we belong, and if we are being told by certain elements of our community that we don’t belong, because we’re from this family or our behaviour or this and that, we feel that we don’t belong.

“These young people will sometimes do this for survival, if you feel lost in your community, what is your alternative to saying no to these groups? There is none that they can reasonably perceive.”

In an emotional moment, Ms Yiasouma said she disagreed with the idea young people in these communities do not have “aspirations”.

"These children have hopes and dreams, they are resilient communities and it’s the under-investment in them. We have an educational system that rewards the ‘haves’ but leaves behind the ‘have-nots’.”

She added that the educational system needs to serve “every child", in particular young boys and newcomer communities, but said the root is poverty.

“At the root of all this is poverty, and if we do not properly address poverty, we will continue to just tinker around the edges,” she said.

“Poverty is something a government can address, whether it’s in London or Belfast, particularly a government in Belfast. I think we need an education system that doesn’t discriminate in the way it currently does and we need proper measures to address child poverty.”