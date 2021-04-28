Police appeal after Antrim arson attack

Police have appealed for information after a house in Antrim with two people inside caught fire after an arson attack on a Transit van and an SUV.

The two people did not sustain any injuries during the fire in the Meadowlands, which was reported in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, and at this stage, detectives are treating it as arson.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Meadowlands / Ballymena Road area of Antrim last night (Tuesday), and may have seen or heard any suspicious activity, or may have dash-cam footage of the area around the time of the incident.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 13 of 28/04/21."