Police appeal after Antrim flat targeted in arson attack

No one was inside the property at the time of the incident, say PSNI

PACEMAKER BELFAST 20/12/2021 Detectives investigating a fire at a flat in Antrim last night, Sunday December 19th, are appealing for information and witnesses. Police were called to the Portlee Walk area at approximately 8.20pm last night. It was reported that a rag had been placed into the letterbox of the property and the material lit with an accelerant. Damage was caused to the hallway of the flat, the communal hallway area and the door. The rest of the property sustained substantial smoke damage.

An arson attack at a flat in Antrim was started when a rag - set alight with an accelerant – was placed into the property’s letterbox, the PSNI has said.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the incident in the Portlee Walk area on Sunday around 8.30pm.

The PSNI said it was reported that a rag had been placed into the letterbox of the property and the material lit with an accelerant.

Damage was caused to the hallway of the flat, the communal hallway area and the door. The rest of the property sustained substantial smoke damage.

A police spokesperson said: “Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that this was a deliberate ignition. Thankfully the home owner was not present when this attack took place.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have CCTV footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1915 19/12/21.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.