Police appeal after Belfast house is ransacked

Detectives are investigating a burglary at a house in the Orangefield Road area of east Belfast on Friday afternoon.

It was reported to police that the property was entered and ransacked while the residents were out sometime between 2pm and 4pm.

Significant damage was caused to a rear doorway and this would have generated some considerable noise, police said.

A detective constable said:"Were you driving through the area of Orangefield Road, Belfast, between 2pm and 4pm? Did you see or hear anything unusual?

"Do you have a dashcam fitted in your vehicle?

"If you have any information that could help we would be interested in speaking to you.

"Please call 101, quoting reference number 1248 of 10/01/2020."