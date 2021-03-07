Police appeal after body of Antrim woman Shona Gillan (18) recovered from river

Police have asked for the public's help in tracing the movements of an 18-year-old woman whose body was recovered from a river in Antrim on Saturday.

Shona Gillan was reported missing on Saturday morning, however she had not been seen since the afternoon of March 3, when she left her home in the Valiant Court area of the town.

Her body was recovered from Six Mile Water on Saturday evening.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of Ms Gillan's death.

PSNI Inspector Julian Buchanan has urged anyone who may have saw the teenager at any time between Wednesday and Sunday to contact them.

"As part of our investigation into the circumstances of her death we are keen to establish when and where Shona may have entered the water and to give her family those answers, Inspector Buchanan said.

"This is obviously a deeply upsetting and distressing time for Shona’s family and loved ones, and I am appealing for anyone who saw or spoke to Shona in recent days, or who can provide information to police to please call us on 101, quoting reference 1122 06/03/21."

SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch said: "This is a terrible tragedy and I want to offer my sincere condolences to Shona’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. The whole community in Antrim has been taken aback and I know that people here will offer the family as much support as they can in the days and weeks ahead.

"Shona went missing last Wednesday and it’s so important for anyone who saw her over the last few days to come forward to police with that information. We need to know what happened to Shona, where she was and when she may have entered the water.

"This young woman had so much to give. I would appeal to anyone with any information to come forward to police and help her family."