Police appeal after Coalisland car hijacking

Police are investigating the hijacking of a car in Coalisland.

It happened around at 2am on Monday.

A van pulled out in front of a black BMW in the Reenaderry Road area, blocking the road and forcing the driver to stop.

The BMW driver was ordered out of his car before he was pulled out and the car taken.

The suspect is described as being of a stocky build and aged between 30 and 35 years old and wore dark/grey-coloured clothing.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and I would appeal to anyone who may have been in this area and saw what happened, or who can assist in the whereabouts of the BMW - registration CXZ 6565 - to contact us in 101, quoting reference number 149 of 04/05/20, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," a PSNI spokesperson said.