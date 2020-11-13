Police appeal after corrosive chemical stolen from Dromore school

Police have issued an appeal in the search for a chemical stolen in a school burglary in Dromore.

It's after a report was received that a small amount of Sodium Metal had been stolen from the science department at the school on Banbridge Road.

The burglary, which is believed to have taken place between Friday November 6 and Monday November 9 and was not initially noticed until items including an Apple TV, a number of USB drives and a small sum of petty cash were reported missing throughout the week.

Police said they're concerned about the possible effects of the Sodium Metal on anyone who comes into contact with the substance, a liquid paraffin which is flammable with water and very corrosive if it comes in contact with the skin.

This would cause burning to the skin which would require immediate medical attention, police said.

Police are concerned about the possible effects on anyone who comes into contact with this chemical and would encourage anyone with information on the burglary or the current whereabouts of the chemical to call officers in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1413 12/11/20, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.