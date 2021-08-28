Police appeal after deliberate house fire in south Belfast

Pacemaker Press Belfast 29-08-2021: A house in Damascus Street in Belfast had its front door and windows damaged.

Pacemaker Press Belfast 29-08-2021: A house in Damascus Street in Belfast had its front door and windows damaged.

Police are appealing for information following a fire at a house in south Belfast during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene at Damascus Street around 5am.

The fire at the property is being treated as a deliberate arson attack by police.

Images of the house show significant damage to the windows and front door of the property.

The property was unoccupied at the time of the incident, police have confirmed.

Detective Sergeant McCallum said: “We received a report of the fire just after 5am. Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

“It is believed the fire was started deliberately, and has caused significant damage to the property. The house was unoccupied and, thankfully, no one was hurt. The result, however, could have been very different.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 230 of 28/08/21.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org