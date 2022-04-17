Police appeal after dog abandoned at Newry supermarket

The dog in the care of the PSNI Credit: PSNI Twitter

The PSNI has issued an appeal for the owner of a “grumpy dog” to get in contact with them, after the animal was left at a Newry supermarket.

They said the pet was left at a Lidl supermarket in the city and “no one came back to get him”.

Writing on Twitter, the PSNI asked anyone on social media who owned the dog to get in contact with them.

"This rather grumpy chap was left at Lidl in Newry yesterday evening & no one came back to get him, so he’s every right to be grumpy.

“If he is yours and you would like to explain why he was left so long, or you know who owns him please call us on 101 and quote ref 2114 160422.”