Police appeal after live bullets recovered in Lurgan

The PSNI are appealing for information after ammunition was recovered in Lurgan on Sunday.

Local neighbourhood officers conducted a patrol in the Kilwilkie area on Sunday morning and noticed a package strapped to a tree in an alleyway at Deramore Drive.

The package was found to contain live bullets which have now been taken for further forensic examination.

A further search of the area was conducted on Monday morning but nothing else was found.

Inspector Alwyn Peters said: “This excellent police work has taken these dangerous items out of the hands of the criminals who had recklessly left them in a residential area, close to a children’s play area, where children could quite easily have found them.

"Our enquiries into this matter are ongoing and I would ask anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity in this area recently or who has any information which could assist us to contact police in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 483 17/01/21. "

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/