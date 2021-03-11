Police appeal after man stabbed in north Belfast

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after being stabbed at a flat on the Antrim Road.

Detectives have appealed for information following a stabbing north Belfast on Thursday afternoon.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “We received a report at 2.15pm that a man had been stabbed at a flat in the Antrim Road area.

“The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.”

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He is currently in custody assisting with police enquiries.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 898 of March 11.