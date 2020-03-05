Police appeal after masked men fire shots in Derry

Masked men fired a number of shots in the air after smashing the windows of a flat in Londonderry.

It is understood the men smashed the windows of a ground floor flat in the Ballymagroarty area of the city at around 9pm on Wednesday and fired shots in the air as they fled the scene.

No one was in the flat at the time, it is believed.

PSNI inspector Spence said: "At approximately 9pm on Wednesday, March 4, we received a report that masked men had fired a number of shots in the area.

"We are extremely lucky no one was injured as a result of this incident, which occurred in a residential area."

Anyone with any information regarding the incident has been urged to contact police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 101.