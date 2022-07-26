Police appeal after pensioner’s home burgled in south Belfast

Detectives in south Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses after a burglary in the Malone View Park area on Monday.

Police received a report that a property had been broken into sometime between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

The victim, who is in their 70s, had been out for a time and returned home to find that entry had been gained to their property via the rear kitchen window. A sum of money had been taken.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who may have information or dashcam footage that can help with our investigation, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1002 25/07/22.”

Reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org