Police appeal after petrol bomb sets west Belfast home’s front door alight

One person was home at the time of the arson attack, say PSNI

A home occupant had a lucky escape after a front door was targeted during an arson attack at a property in west Belfast, police have said.

The incident took place at a house in Norglen Parade which was reported around 2am on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report, shortly before 2.10am, that Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services crews were attending a fire at a property at Norglen Parade.

“It was subsequently discovered that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front door of the house. One person was inside at the time.”

They added: “Fortunately, the fire was extinguished by a neighbour prior to the arrival of colleagues from NIFRS, however, had it been given more time to take hold, it could have resulted in considerable damage to the property, and endangered life.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist, to call 101, quoting reference number 160 of 23/12/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org