Police appeal after reports of man in Downpatrick with firearm

Police have appealed for information after reports of a man with a firearm in the Downpatrick area.

The first incident reported was in the Crewhill Gardens area on Saturday.

Shortly after 9.55pm it was reported that a silver Renault Megane arrived in the area and one man armed with a suspected weapon got out of the vehicle. The man then re-entered the car and made off from the area.In the early hours of Sunday in the Glebetown Road area of Downpatrick, it was reported that a man in a silver Renault Megane got out of the car and pointed a suspected firearm at a house at around 12.20am.

A short time later, it was reported the man returned to the house armed with the suspected firearm but left the scene on foot.Police also received reports that a number of vehicles were damaged at the Ballymote Walk area of Downpatrick at around 3am on Sunday.

Police are investigating a potential link between the incidents.Detective Sergeant Foley said a number of follow up enquiries were carried out in the area on Monday afternoon.

“We would continue to appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 43 03/05/20," he said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”