Police appeal after shooting incident in east Belfast

Police are investigating after two masked men fired two shots after entering a property on Montrose Street in east Belfast.

It happened shortly before 10pm on Monday when the men, both dressed in dark clothing, fired the shots before leaving the area in the direction of Montrose Walk.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and spoke to the occupants of the property. Thankfully, there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage captured or any other information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 1997 of 04/07/22.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.