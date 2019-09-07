Police appeal after social media video shows attempted hijacking in south Belfast

Police have appealed for witnesses after a video on social media showed an attempted car hijacking in south Belfast.

The incident took place on Ireton Street in the Botanic area at around 7.30pm on Friday evening.

A video shared widely on social media shows two men trying to steal a car while onlookers watch.

One of the hijackers was armed with both a tire iron and knife and tussled with people trying to prevent him from stealing the car.

The hijackers eventually fled the scene on foot after they were prevented from taking the car by the owner and members of the public who intervened.

Local SDLP councillor Gary McKeown condemned the incident.

"It is shocking that this violent attempt to steal a car happened in broad daylight, and I'm sure those involved in trying to stop the alleged assailants, and passers-by, were very upset," he said.

"This area is popular with families, students and tourists, particularly at the time this incident took place.

"I urge anyone with information to share it with police."

Police said that shortly before 7.30pm the vehicle owner saw two men attempting to steal his Honda Civic.

Two men fled the scene after their hijacking attempt failed.

One of the men appeared to be armed.

"When confronted, one of the suspects swung a wheel lock at the car owner. A number of people then also intervened to try to stop the pair making off with the vehicle," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"In the ensuing scuffle the victim sustained a cut to his hand, believed to have been caused by a stanley knife.

"The would-be thieves then fled on foot in the direction of Wolseley Street where it’s believed they may have gotten into a silver coloured car.

"Anyone who can help detectives identify these suspects or who captured footage of them is asked to contact CID at Musgrave Police Station by calling 101, quoting reference 1929 06/08/19."