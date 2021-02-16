Police appeal after Sudanese family goes missing from Belfast, who may have baby with them

Mohammad Ishak Musa, Oumama Abdullah Garnabi and their daughter Amani Mohammad Ishak had been living in west Belfast.

Police have issued an appeal for information after a family went missing from an address in Belfast.

Mohammad Ishak Musa (30), Oumama Abdullah Garnabi (24) and their 4-year-old daughter Amani Mohammad Ishak had been living at an address in west Belfast.

The family are all originally from Sudan and were staying at approved accommodation at Harrogate Street after entering Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland.

Police said they have not been seen at the address since October 2020.

"Oumama was heavily pregnant at this time so it is believed that they would now also have a two or three month old baby with them," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"The family were reported as missing to police earlier this month and efforts are ongoing to establish their whereabouts and that they are safe.

"Anyone with any information that could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact officers at Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference number 73 01/02/21."