Police appeal after teenage girl sexually assaulted at Belsonic concert

Police are appealing for info around an unknown dark-blonde man, thought to be aged 17. Stock image.

PSNI are appealing for information after the report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl at an outdoor Belsonic concert in Ormeau Park on Saturday night.

Detective Sergeant McArthur said the assault in the Ormeau area of Belfast took place at around 10.30pm on September 25, close to a fast-food van.

“The girl was sexually assaulted by an unknown male, who is described as being around 17 years old, with dark-blonde wavy hair,” added the detective.

"He is thought to be approximately 5’ 8” in height and of slim build.

“We are very grateful to two girls who came to the assistance of the victim, and would ask them to get in touch as we believe they can assist with our enquiries.”

The sold-out Belsonic event, headlined by American DJ Marc Kinchen, known by his initials MK, was thought to be attended by nearly 20,000 people.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 125 of 26/09/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org