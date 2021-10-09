Police appeal after unknown male attempted to grab woman in east Belfast

Incident happened in the Mount Merrion Gardens area

Police are investigating a report that a woman was followed by an unknown male who attempted to grab the victim by the arm in east Belfast.

The incident took place in the Mount Merrion Gardens area during the early hours of October 4.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that just before 2am, an unknown male followed a woman, aged in her 20s, as she walked from the Ormeau Road area.

"When they reached Mount Merrion Gardens the man reportedly attempted to grab the woman by the arm but when she screamed he let go and made off in the direction of Mount Merrion Avenue.”

The spokesperson explained the woman was not physically injured as a result of the incident but was left badly shaken.

The man was described as being over 30 years old and was wearing a blue coat and blue jeans.

“A number of lines of enquiry are being followed at this time and I would ask anyone who noticed a male matching this description in the area at the time of the incident or who has dash-cam footage from the area to contact police at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 143 04/21,” added the police spokesperson.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”