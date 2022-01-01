Police appeal after west Belfast hijacking

Stock image of police officers in west Belfast (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police are appealing for information following a hijacking in the Divis area of west Belfast.

Police received a report that a man in his 20s had been threatened out of his black Volkswagen Golf in the Cullingtree Road by another man shortly after 6:20pm on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Ash said: “The male jumped into the car and made off, abandoning the vehicle in the nearby Gibson Street a short time later.

“He is described as being approximately 24-25 years of age, tall, of skinny build and was wearing a black face mask and hooded top with black shoulders.

“The car owner was uninjured during the incident however was left badly shaken.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the hijacking or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1471 of 31/12/21.”