Police appeal after west Belfast off licence robbery

The robbery happened at an off licence on Suffolk Road. Credit: Google

Police are appealing for information after an off licence in west Belfast was robbed.

The robbery happened shortly before 1pm on Friday at the premises on the Suffolk Road.

While making a purchase, a man jumped over the counter and grabbed cash from the till.

He then forced his way out of the off licence and ran off down Suffolk Road.

The suspect is described as being of a skinny build, in his late 20s, with short, dark hair. He was wearing a navy tracksuit top with the hood pulled up, navy trousers, a dark baseball cap and light grey and white trainers.

PSNI Detective Sergeant O'Flaherty said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the staff member who was in his place of work where he was simply doing his job. Thankfully, he didn't suffer any physical injuries.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what occurred, or anyone who believes they may have seen a male matching the description of the suspect, to contact detectives at Musgrave by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1149 of 01/11/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.