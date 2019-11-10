Police appeal after windows smashed at north Belfast house after occupant spots man with weapon

Police have appealed for information

Police are hunting up to five men, one of whom was carrying a suspected gun, after windows were smashed at a house in north Belfast during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police received a report of criminal damage at a residential property in the Etna Drive area of the city.

At around 1.55am a man inside his home was alerted by a noise outside. He saw four or five men in dark clothing, with one of them armed with a suspected firearm.

It was reported the front window of the house had been smashed and the windows of a car parked in the area also damaged.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 184 10/11/19. Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”