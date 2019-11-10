Police appeal after windows smashed at north Belfast house after occupant spots man with weapon

Police are hunting up to five men, one of whom was carrying a suspected gun, after windows were smashed at a house in north Belfast during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police received a report of criminal damage at a residential property in the Etna Drive area of the city.

At around 1.55am a man inside his home was alerted by a noise outside. He saw four or five men in dark clothing, with one of them armed with a suspected firearm.

It was reported the front window of the house had been smashed and the windows of a car parked in the area also damaged.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 184 10/11/19. Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”