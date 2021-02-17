Police appeal after woman bitten on ear by knife-wielding burglar

Drugs, cash and phones were among items seized, police say.

A woman in Belfast was bitten on the ear during an aggravated burglary on Tuesday.

Detectives in Belfast have appealed for information after a woman was bitten on the ear by a knife-wielding burglar.

The shocking incident at a property on Botanic Avenue was reported around 11.30pm on Tuesday night.

Police say that an unknown male forced his way into the property and grabbed the female occupant and bit her on the ear.

He then held a large knife to her throat and after a struggle the woman sustained a cut on the palm of her hand.

The attacker demanded money and made off with a sum of cash, with the woman later treated at hospital for her injuries.

Police enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area has been asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2090 of February 16.

A report can also be made online using the PSNI non-emergency reporting form .

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online online.