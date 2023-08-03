Police appeal after young teen ‘suspiciously approached’

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was “suspiciously approached” in Portstewart.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 3.10pm where a man - who is described as having a bald appearance with grey stubble, wearing bright blue clothing and aged in his early 60s - approached a young teenager in the Station Road area.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and police are very aware of the concerns that this may raise in the local community, with proactive patrols now being stepped up in the area.

“Officers would appeal to anyone who noticed a suspicious man in the area or witnessed this incident, or has dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1108 02/08/23.”