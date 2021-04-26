Police appeal as Mourne blaze ‘deliberate,’ says fire service

Police have appealed for information after the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the cause of a devastating blaze in the Mourne Mountains over the weekend was deliberate.

Extensive firefighting operations were completed on Sunday at 4.50pm, after the flames covering 3.5km square kilometres started in the early hours of Friday morning.

By Saturday, a major incident was declared and its peak over 100 firefighters, 12 appliances from stations across Northern Ireland as well as other support vehicles were all mobilised to the scene.

The incident also saw Coastguard Helicopters deployed to achieve an aerial view of the fire, inform tactical Firefighting decisions and transport Firefighters to remote locations.

Police said that while NIFRS believe the cause of the fire may have been deliberate, it remained under investigation and they are now working to establish the circumstances.

"It is believed the fire may have started off the main walkway along the Bloody Bridge path, possibly late on Thursday night,” a PSNI spokesperson said."We want to hear from anyone who was in the area, and who may have information which could help our investigation, to get in touch with us."In particular, we want to hear from the owner/occupants of a black/dark coloured saloon-type car that is understood to have been present in the Bloody Bridge car park when NIFRS arrived just after 1am on Friday morning as they may have vital information which could assist us.”

Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Michael Graham said: “Calling an incident like this challenging doesn’t do justice to the effort our Firefighters have put in over this weekend. The pictures we’ve seen on social media have shown us how hard they worked in intense conditions to extinguish this huge fire and prevent it spreading to threaten human life or property. While I am proud of the work our people did, we are all saddened by the destruction this fire has caused to our natural environment.”

He also paid tribute to the crucial support provided away from the mountains, with NIFRS Regional Control Centre coordinating the response.

“I also want to thank all of our Firefighters who weren’t directly involved in this incident for the work they’ve continued to do all weekend in responding to the almost 400 other incidents we’ve attended over this period. Thanks to their hard work we have continued to protect our community, while dealing with a major incident without missing a beat.”

He continued: “This was a truly multi-agency incident. I want to thank our colleagues in the Department of Health and Minister Robin Swann for their support this weekend. We work closely with our partner agencies on a daily basis preparing for an incident like this. That hard work paid off over this weekend as we were able to quickly and effectively work together. We could not have done the work we did without their help.

“Finally thank you to our whole community for their support. I speak for every single Firefighter and every single NIFRS employee when I say that we have been blown away by the outpouring of support we have seen. We have simply lost track of the number of people who contacted us offering anything they could to help us. We are proud to be an important part of such a generous and kind community.”

“For everyone out there who watched the fire this weekend with horror, there is one thing we ask of you - help us prevent these fires starting in the first place. Don’t start fires in the countryside. Don’t be careless with smoking materials or glass. Don’t be careless with barbeques or any other flames. When the people of Northern Ireland need us we are there, trained and ready to deal with incidents like this but the responsibility of preventing wildfires belongs to all of us. We are all safer when we work together.”

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a large gorse fire in the Slieve Donard area of the Mourne Mountains for the second day. Picture: Conor Kinahan/Pacemaker Press

A gorse fire spreads across the Mourne Mountains overlooking Newcastle, Co Down. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

A huge gorse fire spreading across the Mourne Mountains (Rebecca Black/PA)

Firefighters tackle the blaze on Slieve Donard mountain on April 24, 2021 in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

An exhausted Haley Agnew wipes sweat from her brow as she works with fellow firefighters on Slieve Donard mountain on April 24, 2021 in Newcastle. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the National Trust has said it will take years for the landscape to recover from the devastation caused by the Mourne Mountains fire.

In a statement, the conservation charity said it was “devastated” to see the destruction unfold across the fragile habitat of Slieve Donard.

Earlier, a senior fire officer also told the BBC he believed the blaze was “probably a deliberate fire”.

Focusing on the path to restoring the landscape, The National Trust statement said: “This Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has been completely destroyed and will take years to recover. The heather landscape, which is a designated Special Area of Conservation, once alive with flora, fauna and diverse wildlife is now charred earth and ash.”

The charity added to the universal praise for the Northern Ireland and Rescue Service as well as thanking the PSNI, Forest Service, Mourne Heritage Trust, NIEA and local community for their hard work over the weekend.

“Without their efforts the fire could have reached the upper blanket bog area increasing the damage to the biodiverse environment on the mountain,” the statement said.

“The vulnerable landscape of the Mournes has provided joy to increasing numbers of visitors over the last year who walk here to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits that being in nature provides. We would appeal to anyone walking in the countryside to stick to the paths to prevent ground erosion, bring their litter home and of course, not to light fires or BBQs as they pose a huge risk to nature, wildlife and local communities.”

As the full impact of the damage is assessed, the focus will now be on a recovery plan.

“This tragedy also highlights the need for increased action for nature’s recovery and cross-departmental commitment to create an Environment Bill that gives legal status to ambitious targets for habitat restoration, soil health and biodiversity.”

Anyone with information about the fire can call police on 101, and quote reference 491 of 23/04/21.