Police appeal following Belfast Ormeau Road burglary

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses to a house burglary in the Ormeau Road area of Belfast on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 9.30am in the Ardmore Avenue area of the city. Police said a number of high valued items were taken when they arrived, along with a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was later recovered a short distance away, but have appealed for witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between 11pm on Monday and 6.00am on Tuesday to get in contact with them.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone with any relevant information would be encouraged to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 371 of 06/07/2021.

Separately, police are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run collision that took place at the main entrance to Forestside Shopping Centre on June 23.

The incident at the shopping centre happened at around 12.20pm, involving a black Range Rover and a silver 3-wheeled moped.

A PSNI statement said: “We would be keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision taking place or may have dash cam footage. Please make contact on 101 quoting reference 1035 of 23/06/2021. We would also like to hear from the rider of the moped.”