Police appeal following ‘terrifying’ armed robbery in Ballynahinch post office

Police have appealed for information after an armed robbery at a post office in Ballynahinch left staff “terrified”.

Police said the incident on Lisburn Street happened just before 12.30pm on Thursday, with two males, one armed with a weapon, entering the premises.

One member of staff was hit on the head with the weapon, but police said their injury is not thought to be serious.

Detective Sergeant Ritchie said: “Demands for cash were made, and a terrified female staff member was struck on the head.

“The suspects made off a short time later with a sum of cash.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the staff member, who thankfully has not been left with any serious injuries as a result of this incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Lisburn Street to get in touch with detectives.

“I am particularly interested to speak to anyone who saw a distinctive black Volkswagen Golf with a spare wheel on the front driver’s side in the area at the time.

“Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Newry on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 978 10/06/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”